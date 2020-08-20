Treasury bonds issued by the U.S. government are considered virtually risk-free, because they are backed by the U.S. government's ability to tax in order to pay them off. I understand that treasury bonds are one of the least risky investments, but with the national debt increasing by a huge amount every year, should I be concerned that the U.S. Treasury will start defaulting on their bonds? The debt-to-GDP ratio is hovering above 100, and prolonged high debt-to-GDP slows economic growth. However, people still continue to buy Treasury bonds. What are some good reasons to buy Treasury bonds despite the high debt-to-GDP ratio?