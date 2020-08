Today (8/19/20) I was paper trading a stock REDU. I was in a short position without a stop loss and stock went from 6.74 to 7.48 or over 10% in a span of less than 30 seconds, faster than I could react to get out. Is this due to low trade volume and the bid and ask became so wide? or someone manipulating the market?

My question is how can I avoid this scenario in the future. Would a stop loss work to get me out? or avoid these types of stocks in general.