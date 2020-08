It took one second for REDU to jump from $6.95 to $7.48 on minimal volume. I saw no news to warrant this.

The B/A spread was tight and it traded over 4 million shares today so volume and spread weren't factors.

I can't say that someone is manipulating the market but this quick price rise is odd because it's hard to believe that the order book is so thin that it can gap on bare minimum volume.

In a situation like this, when a stock gaps and you have a stop loss order within the gap, you're out of luck. There's no way avoid losing the amount from your stop loss price up to the opening price after the gap.

Low priced stocks tend to be more volatile, often more so after an earnings announcement which happened to be yesterday. You've witnessed that here.