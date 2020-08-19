I've read about the fee structure for makers/takers here but I am trying to understand how the price moves.

Since the makers put orders in the orderbook and takers essentially take those out, is it correct to say that without takers the price would never move?

Or to phrase it in another way, could the price move any other way if there were no takers?

...or to generalize it: Takers move the price

The above statement is an oversimplification since the taker's order would have to deplete the quantity thats in the orderbook for the price to move but i'm just trying to understand in general terms.