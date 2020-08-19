I'm an individual investor that's interested in analyzing companies with consideration to forward P/E estimates. This data is much harder to come by than TTM P/E and I'd like to screen for expected earnings, not past performance which is largely priced in.

The only place I've seen this information publicly is Yahoo Finance's statistics tab. That's sufficient for one-off company research, but it would be nice to pull that sort of data into a trading platform like TradingView.

I found searching through footnotes that this info is called the Institutional Brokers' Estimate System which is owned by Thomson Reuters. Their business I'm sure is geared towards selling data access to large institutions. My question is are there any other companies that make analyst information available to us mom & pop investors?