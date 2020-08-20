Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 3 days ago. Improve this question

I'm an individual investor that's interested in analyzing companies with consideration to forward P/E estimates. This data is much harder to come by than TTM P/E and I'd like to screen for expected earnings, not past performance which is largely priced in.

Parenthetically, I found searching through footnotes that this info is called the Institutional Brokers' Estimate System which is owned by Thomson Reuters. Their business I'm sure is geared towards selling data access to large institutions. My question is are there any other sources that make analyst information available to us mom & pop investors?