There are some differences in US gift tax if the person's spouse were to give a gift (or leave an inheritance) to the person, although the gift tax would be paid by the giving spouse, not the person him/herself. When the recipient of the gift is a US citizen spouse, the entire gift is not taxable, but when the recipient of the give is a non-citizen spouse (including a permanent resident), there is an annual exclusion of $157,000, and amounts beyond that would count against the giver's lifetime exemption of $11.58 million