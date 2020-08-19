Is there any tax difference between a US citizen and a US permanent resident? I'm trying to understand whether the tax burden on a US citizen is the same as on a US permanent resident.
by "US permanent resident" do you mean anyone who has permanent permission to reside in the US (an immigration status), or only those who both have the permission and in fact DO reside in the US? – Ben Voigt 3 mins ago
There are some differences in US gift tax if the person's spouse were to give a gift (or leave an inheritance) to the person, although the gift tax would be paid by the giving spouse, not the person him/herself. When the recipient of the gift is a US citizen spouse, the entire gift is not taxable, but when the recipient of the give is a non-citizen spouse (including a permanent resident), there is an annual exclusion of $157,000, and amounts beyond that would count against the giver's lifetime exemption of $11.58 million