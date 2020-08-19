For income tax purposes, there is no difference between US citizens, permanent residents ("green-card" holders), and US tax residents (those who are not permanent residents but are residing in the US temporarily, e.g. H-visa status holders, F-visa status holders who have been in the US for five years etc.) They must pay US income tax on their world-wide income, and if they also paid foreign income tax on income generated outside the US, they can get a credit against their US income tax due for the foreign tax paid. For gift taxes, there are different rules for citizens versus non-citizens as user102008's answer notes. I believe that there are similar differences in estate tax rules also.