0

There has been a news about 1.99% Loan . I contacted couple of banks and all said they don't provide UWM mortgage.

I am not asking one, but a list of Bank/Credit union that are part of UWM network or any one who has experience with UWM

| improve this question | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.