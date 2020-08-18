I am determined to invest in passively managed investment funds that track the Swiss Performance Index (SPI).

I have already identified the Credit Suisse index fund "CSIF (CH) Equity Switzerland Total Market Blue FB" (ISIN CH0190771862) as a desired product, but I am open to any suggestions. The running costs (TER) amount to 0.16%.

Unfortunately, I have not yet been able to find any Swiss banks or online brokers that would allow me to invest in this or a similar investment fund at attractive conditions. I have searched for products on sites like moneyland.ch.

Ideally I would like to have a brokerage account with the following characteristics:

the mentioned investment fund can be traded periodic investment is possible with a fixed amount resulting in fractions of the shares held low fees, if possible without custodian fee subject to Swiss legislation (especially not US legislation)

Until now I have found the following products, which partly correspond to my wishes:

PostFinance E-Trading (no periodic investment possible with fractions) PostFinance Fund self-service (only investment funds with a high TER due to retrocessions to PostFinance, custody account management fee will be introduced in approx. 1 year) CornèrTrader Invest (not an investment fund for SPI) ETF instead of investment funds (no periodic investment possible with fractions)

Currently I invest with the latter option and buy the ETF shares regularly with manual orders. The reason for this is the lowest cost with this solution. However, I would prefer an automatic, regular investment.