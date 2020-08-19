I'm leaving the old question in case it gives some background information. The new question is below.

I am determined to invest in passively managed investment funds that track the Swiss Performance Index (SPI).

I have already identified the Credit Suisse index fund "CSIF (CH) Equity Switzerland Total Market Blue FB" (ISIN CH0190771862) as a desired product, but I am open to any suggestions. The running costs (TER) amount to 0.16%.

Unfortunately, I have not yet been able to find any Swiss banks or online brokers that would allow me to invest in this or a similar investment fund at attractive conditions. I have searched for products on sites like moneyland.ch.

Ideally I would like to have a brokerage account with the following characteristics:

the mentioned investment fund can be traded periodic investment is possible with a fixed amount resulting in fractions of the shares held low fees, if possible without custodian fee subject to Swiss legislation (especially not US legislation)

Until now I have found the following products, which partly correspond to my wishes:

PostFinance E-Trading (no periodic investment possible with fractions) PostFinance Fund self-service (only investment funds with a high TER due to retrocessions to PostFinance, custody account management fee will be introduced in approx. 1 year) CornèrTrader Invest (not an investment fund for SPI) ETF instead of investment funds (no periodic investment possible with fractions)

Currently I invest with the latter option and buy the ETF shares regularly with manual orders. The reason for this is the lowest cost with this solution. However, I would prefer an automatic, regular investment.

** EDIT **

Since the original question does not belong in the forum and the desired product does not seem to exist in this form anyway, I change the question.

There are various possibilities for a passive investment in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI). Each option has different costs and I am unsure which one is the cheapest in the long run.

General conditions / requirements:

strategy is "time in the market" / "buy and hold regular purchases to achieve the average cost effect amount of investment per month 2000

There are investment funds and ETF for this index, the cheapest of which have very comparable costs:

ETF with TER 0.15%

Investment funds with TER 0.16%

There are very different price models among online brokers: 1st ETF buy/sell 9 per trade + custody fees 0.1% per year (min 60, max 200) 2nd ETF buy/sell 18 per trade (0-15000 order size), no custody fee 3. ETF buy/sell 25 per trade (1000-5000 order size), no custody fee 4. investment fund with 1% fee on purchase and no fee on sale, no custody fee

In addition, there is another investment fund which is obviously less attractive due to the higher costs, with a TER of 0.59% and a custody fee of 0.15%.

I find it difficult to compare the different offers with each other, as the costs are incurred at different times (purchase vs. annual custody fee), even if one excludes the costs of exit for the time being. I am interested in a consideration over 10 years, if that is important.

(The currency of the amounts mentioned does not matter whether USD, EUR or CHF are assumed).