I am a NRI holding US Citizenship. I would like to repatriate INR (India) to USD from my NRO account from the proceeds of a property sale. I have paid all the taxes for the capital gains in India. I will be transferring the balance after taxes from my Indian bank using the standard repatriation procedures in India (filling forms 15CA and 15CB). My question is w.r.t taxes in the US. Should I pay tax in the US for the repatriated amount? Is that treated as Income from a foreign asset (capital gains) in the US? What is the tax rate? What IRS forms should I fill in the US? Thanks