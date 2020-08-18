Consider a bond that has a face value (or par value, or nominal value) of $1000. Suppose I buy this bond at a price of $950. Is this $950 the principal, or is the principal $1000? From my perspective, the $950 is the amount I invested, so I look at it as the principal. However, online articles seem to treat "principal" and "face value" as synonyms. If this is the case, what is the proper term to describe the $950 I invested?

(I am currently learning more about bonds. This question is for clearing up my confusion about bond terminology)