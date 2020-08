I normally buy shares of stocks in stages. I don't buy all of my shares at once. I'm asking, once I buy say 50% of the shares and the stock goes up say 30% in 1 week, I don't want to dollar cost average (DCA) 30% higher. I like to DCA when the stock goes down. Should I just live with the 50% stake, or should I wait till the stocks goes lower?. Thanks