From the IRS's point of view, you can use an existing IRA. The instructions may just assume that the reader does not already have an IRA, and hopefully the benefits department knows how to set up the rollover to an existing IRA. All they should need is an address to send the check to and the destination account number (they may ask for more than that just to make sure everything aligns, but they shouldn't need to know if the account is new or not).