The instructions I'm looking at (on how to roll over a 401(k) to an IRA) say that I should open a new traditional IRA account. I have one that I've used for a rollover in the past (it was created to accommodate the rollover). Is there any reason I can't use this same one for this rollover, or do I really need to open a new traditional IRA for this?
Does this answer your question? What are the limitations on rollovers to an IRA? – yoozer8 1 hour ago
1Are the instructions from your employer? – D Stanley 1 hour ago
From the IRS's point of view, you can use an existing IRA. The instructions may just assume that the reader does not already have an IRA, and hopefully the benefits department knows how to set up the rollover to an existing IRA. All they should need is an address to send the check to and the destination account number (they may ask for more than that just to make sure everything aligns, but they shouldn't need to know if the account is new or not).