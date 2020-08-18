0

I am considering spending three months abroad while working remotely. While I plan on returning to my current state (New Jersey), I do not want to continue to pay rent when I'm not here, which means I would not have a NJ address during this time. Would that change my tax residency? I would like to remain resident of the state to avoid tax complications. I would also appreciate any resources you could direct me to.

