I am considering spending three months abroad while working remotely. While I plan on returning to my current state (New Jersey), I do not want to continue to pay rent when I'm not here, which means I would not have a NJ address during this time. Would that change my tax residency? I would like to remain resident of the state to avoid tax complications. I would also appreciate any resources you could direct me to.
I plan on working for a US company from abroad for three months. Do I need a US address at this time to remain a tax resident of my state?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 15 times
New contributor