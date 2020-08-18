0

I am looking to buy a house in rural San Francisco Bay Area and I am trying to carry out Competitive Market Analysis on my own.

Unfortunately, in the area where I have found one house that interests me, I am unable to find many other similar comparable properties that were recently sold. So I am trying to extrapolate what would be "fair price" to pay for the property by extrapolating data from other recently sold properties that have different land lot size and different building size.

Basically, I have created equation system where for each recently sold property I have added an equation to the system:

4,311*x+1.47*y=$2,050,000 ... house 1
4,000*x+45.21*y=$3,850,000 ... house 2
4,300*x+1.22*y=$1,950,000 ... house 3

And then I am attempting to get the approximate value for x which is implied value per one square foot of building. And y which is implied value per one acre of land. These properties look very similar to each other and I have thrown away those who have been recently remodeled or would need major rework.

However, I see two problems with my approach as

  1. it has two unknown variables. I believe I should start to solve the equation system by first substituting variable x which is value per square foot of building. So my first question - is there a database where I could get information on how much one square foot of building that was built in 1990 and last time remodeled in 2000 would cost? Or maybe I can use new construction cost and subtract prorated remodeling costs on when I expect to remodel house? Hard to get this used building price per square foot data data from authoritative source.
  2. the implied value for one acre of land obviously changes depending on how many acres I would be willing to buy. What function should I use to adjust appropriate price per acre of land depending on how many acres I would be willing to buy? It seems that each marginal acre becomes significantly cheaper based on recently sold properties.

FYI, the property I am looking at six months ago was listed for $3.6M. Then listing price went down to $2.8M. Seller offered me almost two digit discount on the latest $2.8M listing price, but even with this discount applied it still seems a little high. Hence I am trying to do CMA on my own.

| improve this question | |
1

If we assume that your equations are a match for reality (the primary drivers of the price are the size of the home and the size of the lot and that the price is a linear function of both home size and lot size), then you've got 3 equations and 2 variables so there are plenty of techniques to come up with an approximate solution. The simplest and most common would be to do a linear least squares approximation. This minimizes the sum of the square of the difference between the predicted value and the observed value. You can do this by hand or in Excel or you can use a variety of online calculators.

When I put your equations into Wolfram Alpha, it comes back with the approximate solution

x = $460.38 
y = $44,430

Of course, your equations are only rough guides to reality. One square foot of space isn't quite equal to another if one is original 1950's construction and one was just remodeled. One acre of land isn't quite equal to another for any number of reasons-- the marginal value of the 20th acre isn't as high as the marginal value of the 1st acre, land with a lot of mature trees is more valuable than the same land with a few seedlings, some land has commercial value, some land has scenic value, etc. Those sorts of things tend to be much harder to quantify, though, so it is very hard to say from a distance that your utility function ought to have utility grow with, say, y^0.75 to account for the diminishing value of additional acres or whether it should be some other non-linear function. You can obviously play around with different factors based on your personal preferences and see how that affects the equations you've come up with.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.