I am doing due diligence on some non-US-based frontier funds that I'm considering:

Part of the reason I'm interested in those funds is that they're not domiciled in the US. I am losing confidence in the US economy and want to start moving my money off-shore, not to shield it from taxes, but to shield it from a collapse of the dollar. I don't intend to completely abandon US investments, but I want to diversify into other regions. I will probably end up with a new portfolio that includes more conventional European and Asian funds as well as emerging market funds (domiciled outside the US), but I'm starting my research with frontier funds because of their attractive value proposition, of course modulo their commensurate risk.

For US-based mutual funds, I can use Morningstar and Mutual Fund Observer to get data and analysis of funds and find comparables. Is (are) there other site(s) analogous to those for the non-US fund universe?

I'm a retired techie and have been managing my own finances my whole life with decent results. But I'm not a finance guy, so I only half know what I'm doing. Thanks for your input.