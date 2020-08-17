What are the several known and unknown closing costs associated while purchasing a house in USA? How can we significantly reduce closing costs ?
you could carefully (very!) inspect the house yourself, rather than paying an inspection service
-
the big one is (somehow) reduce the fees of the two agents involved.
-
Does this answer your question? How much money, outside of the cost of the house, do I need to buy a house?
-
In the US the buyer doesn't pay either of the agents; the seller pays both. Therefore, reducing their fees or even eliminating them entirely won't change the buyer's closing costs at all.