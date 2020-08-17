I see a lot of help online for calculating the actual cost of buying a house - this includes things like down payments, calculating the monthly payments and interest rate, the real utility cost of owning a home, pretty much everything that goes into the actual purchase price and upkeep cost.

That's not what I'm interested in though.

What I'm interested in knowing is the less talked about cost of the process of buying a house - the closing cost, the cost of hiring a real estate agent, the cost of the inspection prior to buying, all the things that add up before the purchase even takes place.

In short, what is a normal range of cost for the purchase of a new home?

For a couple of assumptions to work off of:

Assume my new home is in the range of $180,000 - $250,000 with a 5% down payment

Also assume that I do hire a real estate agent

Assume that I will be hiring an inspector for the entire property of the house

Assume that I have agreed to cover closing costs

BUT, if any of these costs are things that 'the seller would usually cover', then telling me that would be considered an acceptable part of your answer, so long as the actual cost of it is still included.

Finally, moving costs should also be included - even though I know that's a normal cost for moving out.

The reason for this is - my wife and I are saving up for our first home purchase, and we're looking to go on the hunt next year. Since there are plenty of resources for the actual cost of the home itself, I'd like to know what the expected expenses will be for costs outside of the actual price of the home.

My specific circumstances are most likely to be - living in New York State, planning to move to the state of Maryland (to help support her parents as they grow older) and either rent for an additional year to save up, or buy a new place outright when we move down - so moving costs should also be included.