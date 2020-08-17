My friends and I are using Tricount to keep track of shared expenses during our trips. It is an excellent app but it seems to have an absolutely infuriating problem: whenever someone makes a reimbursement and marks it as such in the Balances sheet, balances change completely.

For instance, let's say that at the end of the trip, I owe $50 to Alice: after I reimbursed her and marked the $50 as paid, the Balances sheet changes completely, and I now owe again $20 to Alice!

We've been plagued with this problem for some time now. It makes using Tricount for reimbursement a chore, and we basically cannot trust it anymore.

Are we missing something?