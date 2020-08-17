0

I'm a EU citizen (and US non-citizen) who recently moved back to EU from the US. I liquidated my US investments and my plan is to invest in EU-domiciled accumulating index fund ETFs (such as VUAA).

I'm a US resident for tax purposes for this year.

Since non-US ETFs are classified as PFICs, I'm concerned that my tax situation would become complex for this year. Many resources, such as Bogleheads wiki, strongly recommend to avoid PFIC taxation which seems to be designed as punitive.

What should I keep in mind if I want to invest in such ETFs this year? Or should I just wait until the next year when I'm no longer filing US taxes as a resident?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
RareBox is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

RareBox is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.