Can I buy and own Apple/Tesla shares before the record date, then sell prior to their ex-date and still get the new split shares?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
New contributor
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Can I buy and own Apple/Tesla shares before the record date, then sell prior to their ex-date and still get the new split shares?