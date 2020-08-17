0

Can I buy and own Apple/Tesla shares before the record date, then sell prior to their ex-date and still get the new split shares?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Will is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Will is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.