I've came across this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_government_budget

and this: https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/government-debt-to-gdp

How is it possible that whole world combined is in deficit in their yearly budgets: (−2,618,794 mil. USD)? To who do countries own it or from who do they borrow it? Does it mean that this money are actually all borrowed from private companies and people through unpaid services and products and government bonds? If so, why countries won't tax more so the public and private sector stays balanced? The result would be the same as printing more money while decreasing value of money for everyone involved.