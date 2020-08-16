0

I'm new to Capital Markets and Balance Sheet reading. I'm trying to calculate DEPS (Diluted EPS) using data available in https://www.screener.in

Diluted EPS = (Net Income−Preferred Dividends​) / Total Outstanding Share + CDS (Conversion of Dilute Securities)

I managed to get the

  • Net Income
  • Dividends
  • Total Outstanding Share

But Not able to figure out how to get the CDS.

Can any one please assist me how to calculate this and what are the particulars used to get this value. It'll be very helpful for me.

