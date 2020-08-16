Many counties in Texas have various property tax reductions for senior citizens such as School tax ceilings and freezing property taxes when you turn 65. Another example.

My spouse and I own a home together, and she is 11 years older than me so she would qualify sooner than I will. How does it generally work when only one of the property owners is over 65. Do both get the benefit? If not, it seems like it would be smart to transfer the ownership of the property to the older spouse. In our case the mortgage is long since paid off, so I assume that would not be difficult to do.