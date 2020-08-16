Suppose that a consumer has access to a credit card having the following properties:

The credit card agreement includes a "cash back" rewards program. The consumer receives 1% cash back with every purchase.

Additionally, the credit card company does not charge any interest on credit-card-loan so long as as the consumer pays their full balance each month. Interest is charged if the consumer fails to pay the full balance.

What prevents people from buying things, selling those things, and re-buying, in a kind of endless loop?

For example, suppose that....