Suppose that a consumer has access to a credit card having the following properties:

  • The credit card agreement includes a "cash back" rewards program. The consumer receives 1% cash back with every purchase.
  • Additionally, the credit card company does not charge any interest on credit-card-loan so long as as the consumer pays their full balance each month. Interest is charged if the consumer fails to pay the full balance.

What prevents people from buying things, selling those things, and re-buying, in a kind of endless loop?

For example, suppose that:

  1. The consumer uses a credit card to buy $1,000 worth of gold bars.
  2. The credit card company then pays the consumer $10 as part of the 1% cash back program.
  3. The consumer then sells the gold bars for $1,000.
  4. The consumer pays the full-balance owed to the credit card company.
  5. The consumer first lost $1,000, then gained $1,000, but received a $10 profit as part of the 1% cash back program.
  6. The consumer repeats this process until they earn a nice annual salary built entirely from 1% cash back rewards.
  • 11
    I'd kindly ask - Do you really think you can sell gold for the same amount you paid for it? Even stocks, with no commission, have a bid/ask spread. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 20 hours ago
  • 1
    Also, I know you didn't propose this, but I do want to point out that returning an item generally also negates the cash back. Stopping the "buy-return" version of this sequence is one of the reasons returns are most often back on the original form of payment, rather than in cash. – Bobson 19 hours ago
  • Your idea, as proposed won't work- see answers why. But every once in a while, they do. Here's one, though it's capped: money.stackexchange.com/q/127891/17718 – TTT 16 hours ago
  • Your 1% cash back is funded, in part, by the fees that the seller has to pay for accepting your card. Merchants accept credit cards because it's bad for business to refuse them, but also because they can include the fee as part of their markup, effectively passing that cost back to the consumer. You can't expect to pay $1000 for goods worth $1000. – chepner 6 hours ago
  • 1
    “Manufactured spending” is the name for the suggested activity. – Spencer Joplin 2 hours ago
There was a time where what you are proposing did work.

This is how it was done:

  • Go to the US Mint webpage.
  • Order multiple rolls of US $1 coins with a credit card. There are 25 coins in roll.
  • The US Mint didn't charge a credit card fee.
  • The US Mint didn't charge for shipping.
  • When the coins arrive take them to your local bank and deposit them into your account before the credit card bill is due.
  • Lather, rinse, repeat.

It worked because there were no fees. there was zero shipping cost, and the new buyer always paid the same price as the original seller would sell the item for. The credit card companies didn't treat the transaction as a cash advance, so it avoided those fees and the instantaneous trigger of interest charges.

Over time the US mint changed their policies, and so did the credit card companies. This no longer works. Although with the right conditions, the COVID coin shortage, there might be an opportunity for the window to open again.

  • I remember this. And wonder how large the transactions were. Making $10 on a round trip to my bank, between car expense and my time, isn't worth it. $50 might be, but that's 75lbs of stuff, and who needs to carry that around? Need 2 trips into the bank. Not profitable enough. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 1 hour ago
In addition to the already listed points, when you buy something on your credit card, the shop pays a fee between 3 and 4.8% (depending on the exact credit card type and brand.
That means if you buy gold for 1000 dollar, it's not worth 1000 dollar, or the shop would already make a 3+% loss by selling it to you. Therefore, nobody will give you 1000 dollar for it (unless he is stupid, and yes, you can make money from stupid people, but you don't need a 1% cashback card for that).

  • 1
    This. And, if they do buy it from you, they will want to use their CC so they can get the 1-2% cash back also, but it will cost you 3% in CC merchant fees. If you don't accept CC then they'll just go buy the gold for the same price from someone else who does (like where you bought it). – TTT 16 hours ago
  • 1
    It's higher than shops think it is, but it,s not that high. Heck, PayPal Here charges 2.7% on penny-ante transactions for small casual chargers. But yes, any online sale of gold has the cost of credit cards and shipping built into it. – Harper - Reinstate Monica 5 hours ago
  • “...unless he is stupid...” or error-prone, which inevitably happens. – Spencer Joplin 2 hours ago
For one thing, most credit cards have an annual cap on cash back. Also, seems like a lot of work and not guaranteed you can get the same amount back for 2nd hand goods that you purchased new.

  • 4
    I'm not sure if "most" is true. None of my cash back cards have an annual cap. My favorite is the Citi Double cash which is effectively 2% cash back with no limit. I agree with your second sentence though. – TTT 16 hours ago
This scheme could potentially work as you describe, provided that the person buying gold on a credit card has someone else whom they can sell the gold to at the price which they could have bought it themselves.

Consider this: If I can walk into (say) a jewelry store and buy a lump of gold for $1000, why should anyone else buy that lump of gold for $1000, when they can also walk into the store and buy it themselves? So I need to either sell my lump for less, which eats into the profit from the 1% cash back (and if I sell for less than $990, I lose money), or I need to provide something else that makes it worth buying from me than my source, such as convenience. But odds are good that the cost to me to provide that convenience is going to outweigh the 1% profit margin that I'm starting from. That may come in the form of transportation costs (how far can you get on $10 of gas?) or time (what else could you do to earn $10 in that time?).

This also assumes that anyone is going to let you buy a notable quantity of gold on a credit card, which is a risky-for-merchant method of payment, and that the credit card company won't think that someone is committing fraud (or just a broken computer system) and shut down the card after seeing the same payment amount from the same high-value merchant repeatedly in a short time frame. Either one of which would also negate the plan.

The fundamental point you're overlooking here is that most merchants expect to cover their costs (which includes those credit card fees) AND make a profit on the goods they sell. That makes it pretty unlikely* that you are going to be able to sell whatever you bought for as much as you paid for it. The price difference is likely to be a lot more than the 1% cash back you're getting.

With your gold example, the problem is compounded because the price fluctuates quite a bit, and on a daily basis. If you'd bought a bunch of gold on August 6th. when the price was around $2068/oz, and sold it yesterday, the price would have been about $100/oz less, which more than wipes out your cashback profit: https://www.usagold.com/gold-price-live.html?tvwidgetsymbol=TVC:GOLD Of course you can hold on to it, hoping for a price increase, but then you're just a speculator.

*Of course you can find such opportunities, if you work at it, but then you're just another trader.

This is functionally similar to a Cash and Carry investment strategy: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/cashandcarrytransaction.asp

As others have pointed out, this wouldn't work in short time horizons because others would seek to use the same strategy, minimizing any return.

By contrast, imagine you bought a gold bar today and sold the future of the gold bar for more (with pricing in contango) Then you would have a guaranteed return on the asset over time. The risk is in the carrying and holding of the asset, and there is meaningful opportunity cost for losing your liquidity during the carry window. Even so, legitimate businesses and return streams exist with cash and carry strategies.

There's no free lunch. The seller would price to cover this.

Your (well, any) transaction (but especially, Amazon Prime shipping) has a number of costs for the seller.

  • The credit card merchant fees ranging from 2-5% depending on their agreement
  • The inherent risk of chargebacks, CC fraud, "did not receive" claims, etc.
  • Shipping
  • Inventory carrying costs (costs of that money being tied up)
  • Facility costs
  • Staff, payroll, benefits, yada yada
  • various and sundry other business expenses

All of these come out of your end. They are built into the price you pay.

Another way of saying that is you are paying more than the seller's bare cost-of-goods-sold, to cover all the above costs of doing business.

With so much burden on the transaction, obviously, there is no way to buy a fungible for its resale value.

And these costs bite you as well. You find the Craigslist buyer who cheerfully agrees to your price so you'll make your 1% margin... and then, the buyer sends you PayPal funds. Which cost you 3% in PayPal fees. And the buyer is like "well, what's the problem with that!? It's a normal cost of doing business!"

