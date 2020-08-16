This scheme could potentially work as you describe, provided that the person buying gold on a credit card has someone else whom they can sell the gold to at the price which they could have bought it themselves.

Consider this: If I can walk into (say) a jewelry store and buy a lump of gold for $1000, why should anyone else buy that lump of gold for $1000, when they can also walk into the store and buy it themselves? So I need to either sell my lump for less, which eats into the profit from the 1% cash back (and if I sell for less than $990, I lose money), or I need to provide something else that makes it worth buying from me than my source, such as convenience. But odds are good that the cost to me to provide that convenience is going to outweigh the 1% profit margin that I'm starting from. That may come in the form of transportation costs (how far can you get on $10 of gas?) or time (what else could you do to earn $10 in that time?).

This also assumes that anyone is going to let you buy a notable quantity of gold on a credit card, which is a risky-for-merchant method of payment, and that the credit card company won't think that someone is committing fraud (or just a broken computer system) and shut down the card after seeing the same payment amount from the same high-value merchant repeatedly in a short time frame. Either one of which would also negate the plan.