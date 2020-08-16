What is a confidential IPO and is general population allowed to participate in it?

Lately there have been a lot of confidential IPOs. A recent example being Duck Creek Technologies IPO. I try to follow the IPOs closely and I didn't see this one show up for participation through normal channels on Etrade, or probably I missed it. It just showed up directly for trading on Aug 14.

Here is how the news reads this: August 13, 2020. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (“Duck Creek”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $27.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 14, 2020 under the symbol “DCT.” The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions.

How can offering close on August 18 at $27 if the stock is already trading on August 14 at $44.50

Further googling on subject shows, the company filed for confidential IPO.