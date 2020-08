Say I have two loans, A and B.

Loan A: Normal low-interest loan with interest Iₐ

Loan B: Student loan with higher interest Iᵦ . However, because of Coronavirus, interest is suspended for the next T months

Which loan should we pay off? Obviously the answer will be an equation depending on T: if T = 1 day, the suspension makes basically no difference, but if T = 1000 years, the loan might as well have no interest at all.

Apologies if math questions are off-topic here.