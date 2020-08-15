I am looking from Platforms that provide Shares dealing for Limited company.
Was searching and I couldnt find many. Can someone share any link that provides list of platforms that support shares dealing with Limited Company and not individual acc ?
IMHO most Platforms providing trading services provide their Trading Shares service to both individuals and Limited companies.
Platform providers may require different services/agreements/costing for Individuals and/or Limited companies in different countries.
Try a quick browser search for "Stock market platform"
Try filter many out other countries so only shows your country.
Help if you provide an example of which Platform/Service you are considering...
