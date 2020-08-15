I did some portfolio analysis on possible holdings assuming low growth and same world order i.e dollar remain reserve currency etc. I am thinking that a gold/stock portfolio will do good the coming 10 years. And so my "macro framework" boils down to the following given the current state of fiscal and monetray stimulus

Deflation = gold up / stocks down

"Modest inflation"= gold down /stocks up

"Wild inflation" (4%+)(stagflation) = ?

Is this analysis correct? Would you change something and what about movements in "wild inflation"?

Thanks in advance!