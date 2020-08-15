I did some portfolio analysis on possible holdings assuming low growth and same world order i.e dollar remain reserve currency etc. I am thinking that a gold/stock portfolio will do good the coming 10 years. And so my "macro framework" boils down to the following given the current state of fiscal and monetray stimulus
Deflation = gold up / stocks down
"Modest inflation"= gold down /stocks up
"Wild inflation" (4%+)(stagflation) = ?
Is this analysis correct? Would you change something and what about movements in "wild inflation"?
Thanks in advance!