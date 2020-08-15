0

Let's say that (as of 2020) I make $130,000 a year, have a 401(k), my spouse does not work, we are both younger than 50, and we file jointly. In the course of trying to maximize our contributions to retirement accounts, I am confused about one particular case.

The ones I understand (please correct me if I'm wrong):

  • I cannot deduct any contribution to a traditional IRA in my name because my income is more than $124,000.
  • I can contribute up to $6,000 to a Roth IRA in my name because my income is less than $196,000.
  • I can contribute up to $6,000 to a Roth IRA in my spouse's name because my income is less than $196,000.

The one I don't understand:

"If married filing jointly, your spouse is covered by a plan at work, and your modified AGI is $196,000 or less, you can deduct up to the contribution limit of $6,000 to a traditional IRA."

Does this mean I can deduct a contribution up to $6,000 to a traditional IRA in my spouse's name? Meaning the sum of all contributions to retirement accounts for us would be $19,500 for the 401(k) and $6,000 each for two Roth IRAs and one traditional IRA in my spouse's name?

