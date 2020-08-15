I continue to come across this odd fact about mutual fund investing, but I never understood how it works. Let's say I decided to invest in ABC fund the day before year-end distributions. At the beginning of the year, NAV was $10 per share. Then, a year later, NAV increased to $100 per share. At that point, I invest $100,000 at $100 per share. So, now I own 1000 shares of ABC fund. When distributions are calculated, I discover that the NAV or none of the underlying prices have changed since the day prior such that if I had invested in these shares individually, there would have been no gain/loss. Nevertheless, I receive the distributions (and pay taxes on) the gain earned in the fund throughout the entire year, which is 90%. How exactly does this work and what would be my capital gains at this point?
Your question is really confusing. You bought 1,000 shares for $100 per share ($100k) at the end of the year and you received distributions throughout the year. Also, I have no clue what the 90% refers to. It would be much clearer if you stated that you bought X shares for Y dollars per share on DATE along with the amount of the dividend received on DATE (dividends reinvested on DATE for Z dollars per share, or not reinvested) and then at a later DATE you owned XX shares at YY price. If you do that, proper calculations can be made. – Bob Baerker 10 mins ago