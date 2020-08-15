What all can we do to reduce the long term Fed & Calif cap gains tax on our primary residence for 21 years?

All we can think of is:

depreciation and expense of original landscaping.

DETAILS...

House originally purchased in 1998 for $867k.

$50k original landscape in 1998-1999.

Married couple filing joint.

We now live in a 2nd home, in Calif, but were in residence of sold home for 3 yrs of past 5 yrs. (sold home has been rented out since May 2019)

TURBO TAX FORECAST $240K IN TAX ...

Used TT and temporarily, just to see diff, added sale of $2.2M house to our 2019 tax return and TT increased Fed + Calif. by $240k ie. the Ftax on sale of primary residence.

TAX CPU DAUGHTER WHO FORECASTS COULD BE $375K...

CPU Daughter used same data and predicts Fed+Calif tax could be $375k.