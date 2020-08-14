As explained in https://www.stockbrokers.com/guides/order-execution (mirror), the information present in SEC Rule 606 reports don't allow to compare the order execution quality between brokers. As a result, the Financial Information Forum (FIF) has created a template that allows compare price improvement (= difference between price you eventually obtained vs. the price you saw quoted when you passed the order) between brokers: online brokers that participate voluntarily share their execution quality data in an agreed upon format that continues to evolve.

How can I compare the order execution quality between two brokers if they don't follow the FIF's template?