So I would like to find the total dollar volume of a stock that traded on a certain day. It is easy to find volume, I can simply open the daily chart on thinkorswim and it will show me a volume number for each day.

I'm not sure how to find the dollar volume since the price of a stock varies per day. The formula is price of stock * volume but that price moves up and down.

Any platform that will give me this info or how to calculate this?