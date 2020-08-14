Don't think there is a need for any additional information. Spirit of the question is to understand some details of what doctors have to go through in order for their services to get settled by the insurance company. Do insurance companies require proof? Does that proof include a receipt that the patient's portion is collected to indicate services have been rendered?
