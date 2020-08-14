0

I was able to export a .csv from my bank, USAA. However, when I attempted to import the CSV, I was met with errors, and kind of fumbled my way through it. However, after it was imported, none of the actual charges or deposits or balances were actually there.

Has anyone used GnuCash with USAA to either import an export or connect directly and pull account data?

I have seen these two links:

And then this old forum post

However, none of it makes sense to me.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
FilBot3 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

FilBot3 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.