I have been paying additional principal every month on my 30 year fixed mortgage. As a result, I have paid more principal than expected, and can recast my mortgage to lower the monthly payments (and my lender does not charge any fees for this). Is there any downside to doing this? Of course, if the mortgage is recast and I adhere strictly to this new schedule and cease the additional payments, I will pay the mortgage off slower and therefore incur more interest. However, since I can still elect to pay additional principal each month if I decide to (which I would), it seems there isn't really any negative to the recast. Only the benefit that if I am, for whatever reason, tighter for cash one month I can elect to pay only this lower monthly charge? Am I missing anything? Why would anyone not recast their mortgage?