I am not sure if this question has been asked before. I have just started purchasing stock and have the following question: I have interest in purchasing shares of a company that has been doing very well in a sector I am quite familiar with.(mining sector) The company has stated that they are looking at listing on the London Exchange in addition to the TSX which is where they are now as they feel there is alot of capital in London because there are no large Mining Companies there since Rangold was delisted due to the Barrick purchase. If they do list on the London exchange is there share dilution to existing shareholders or because it is a new listing is it a new class or set of shares? If it is a new set of shares how is the price determined? Will the price be substantially lower than the current price as it is at the top of the range in price I like to pay. ($55.60 per share right now) Sorry for the preamble I just want to learn and make sure there is a bit of background to my question.