Some of my friends do all of their stock trades through an app called Robinhood, which claims to offer free trades on stocks, options and ETFs. While it sounds like a good way to start investing in the stock market, I am wondering if there is some sort of "catch" as to how Robinhood allows someone to trade securities for free. Is Robinhood a good way to invest in the stock market, or would a more traditional route like a brokerage account be a better option for someone who wants to start seriously investing in the stock market?

