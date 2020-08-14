Some of my friends do all of their stock trades through an app called Robinhood, which claims to offer free trades on stocks, options and ETFs. While it sounds like a good way to start investing in the stock market, I am wondering if there is some sort of "catch" as to how Robinhood allows someone to trade securities for free. Is Robinhood a good way to invest in the stock market, or would a more traditional route like a brokerage account be a better option for someone who wants to start seriously investing in the stock market?
Why can Robinhood offer trading without commissions? – Flux 28 mins ago
I think all of the major brokerages have commission-free trades for stocks/options/ETFs nowadays. – 7529 11 mins ago