I want to buy a condo to live in as a starter home but want to begin renting it out at some point after I buy it, presumably when I have enough money to buy a larger home, as opposed to just selling it. I want my first property to be a real estate investment, not simply a place to live. I want to be able to earn enough monthly rental income to at least cover the mortgage and insurance, and maybe even make a small profit. I would eventually like to grow my investments in real estate to a portfolio of investment properties.

How would I start investing in real estate if I didn't have any previous real estate knowledge or investing experience? How would I determine what would be a good property to eventually rent out to ensure I at least break even on the mortgage payments?