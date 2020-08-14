I am a senior in college, and I have had several friends talk to me about Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) schemes. I’ve noticed something that the MLM’s have in common - they have a presentation where a supposedly successful, high-ranking member of the MLM talks about how they were broke and had no life before they joined the MLM, and now they are wealthy and they didn’t even have to work very hard to get where they are. They brag about how they didn’t go to college and sometimes make you feel bad for “taking on all that debt for nothing.” My question is, why do so many many people believe that they can just quit college and become wealthy from selling an MLM’s products? There are many articles from well-respected sources like the Washington Post about how you won't get rich from participating in an MLM, and the Federal Trade Commission reports that less than 1% of people who participate in an MLM make a profit. Why do some of my friends and acquaintances think they will be able to beat the system and actually make serious money by participating in an MLM?