The Wikipedia article you cite actually gives a pretty good overview. An independent director (also known as an outside director) is someone that does not work for the company (i.e. not the CEO, CFO, etc.), is not (and does not represent) a large shareholder, and does not represent another major stakeholder like a labor union or lender.

An independent director can own stock in the company as long as they're not a major stockholder and is free to socialize with whomever he or she chooses.