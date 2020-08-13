I've seen the two terms used interchangeably. I've also seen ECNs referred to as "markets" but then seen ATSes referred to as "venues". I've seen "regulated markets" considered a subset of "venues", here.

Is there some method to the madness? Or are the terms just inherently vague and how people choose to use market vs. venue is random?

I find the term "venue" to be more broad than "market". I would consider market a subset of venue. Whereas market implies buying, selling, trading, venue only implies a place where "something happens". Are there venues where "something happens" that does not happen on markets?

NOTE: I'm not intentionally trying to ask an open-ended question. I'm looking for a definitive answer for how to use "market" and "venue" correctly, or if "market" and "venue" can be used interchangeably.