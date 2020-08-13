Okay so let's setup a hypothetical situation

Let's say I have

1 BTC with a cost basis of $10,000 and a current value of $9,000

1 Share of widget company with a cost basis of $1,000 and value of $2,000

we're assuming they're bought at the same time and sold at the same time for this thought experiment

If I move my bitcoin to a private wallet from an exchange, it invokes a taxable event. So I would have to show a loss of $1,000.

If I at the same time sell my 1 share of widget company I would have a gain of $1,000

Question Can I use the reported loss from crypto currency to offset the gain in the stock?