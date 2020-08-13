After a long period of relative malaise, the Games Workshop miniature wargaming company seems to have attained enormous heights of financial success starting around 2017. After spending a while growing in the £3,000 range, they have recently crossed the £9,000 threshold.

(Screen capture of Games Workshop Group PLC's stock price over a period of five years, starting around £500, growing to around £3,000 after 2017 and rising above £9,000 in summer of 2020)

I don't follow financial news that much, so maybe it's just my limited perspective, but this is by far the highest stock price per share I have ever seen, for any company in any sector.

Given the business they're in and the number of fans their products have, Games Workshop seems to me - as a layman - like it would attract a fair number of 'sympathy investors' (i.e., people who don't otherwise own a stock portfolio going "Well, they're my favourite company, I think I'll buy a share", with little intent to trade beyond that). But their absurdly high price per share puts them utterly out of the reach of any such casual investors.

Is there a good reason to refrain from splitting at such a high stock price? Is the 'casual investor' effect I described above perhaps much smaller than I expect (small enough to be negligible)?