I am learning about brokerage accounts and how investors diversify their portfolios within their brokerage or other investment accounts. One of the things I have noticed, especially in the U.S., is that brokerage statements will sometimes list investments in foreign currency. Even if an investor believes that foreign currency will increase in value, why would they take the risk when foreign currency tends to be a very volatile investment?

I have identified three major problems that seem to arise with foreign currency as an investment:

Exchange rates tend to fluctuate day-to-day, sometimes by a huge amount. Jurisdiction risk is always a threat to foreign investments because some governments are unstable or pass laws that hurt foreign investors. The fluctuations in value of foreign currency tend to be unstable, leading to high volatility within the foreign exchange market.

Basically, I am wondering why an investor would want to go through the hassle of investing in foreign currency when there are numerous other options to invest in that carry less risk?