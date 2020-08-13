Stock split announcements usually contain three dates: the record date, the split date, and the ex date.

According to Apple's Investor Relations FAQ:

What is the effective date of the split? There are several key dates. The Record Date – August 24, 2020 - determines which shareholders are entitled to receive additional shares due to the split. The Split Date – August 28, 2020 - shareholders are due split shares after the close of business on this date. The Ex Date – August 31, 2020 - the date determined by Nasdaq when Apple common shares will trade at the new split-adjusted price.

However, I am confused as to the relevance of the record date:

What happens if I buy or sell shares on or after the Record Date and before the Ex Date? If you sell shares on or after the Record Date (August 24, 2020) but before the Ex Date (August 31, 2020) you will be selling them at the pre-split price. At the time of the sale, you will surrender your pre-split shares and will no longer be entitled to the split shares. Following the split, the new owner of the shares will be entitled to the additional shares resulting from the stock split. If you buy shares on or after the Record Date but before the Ex Date, you will purchase the shares at the pre-split price and will receive (or your brokerage account will be credited with) the shares purchased. Following the split, you will receive (or your brokerage account will be credited with) the additional shares resulting from the stock split.

Clearly, the way the record date works for stock splits is completely different from the way the record date works for cash dividends. With cash dividends, people who become shareholders of record after the record date are not entitled to the dividends. With stock splits, however, people who purchase shares after the record date (but before the ex date) are entitled to the stock split.

It seems to me that the only relevant dates are the split date (on which I will receive new shares after the market closes), and the ex date (on which I can sell the new shares on stock exchanges at a post-split price). It seems that the record date is completely irrelevant.

I am probably missing something. What is the relevance of the record date?